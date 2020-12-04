BCA update on Albert Lea shooting, officers involved identified

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is identifying the two law enforcement officers involved in the shooting incident early Sunday morning in Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea police officer injured during the incident is identified as officer Kody Needham. The BCA says he's been in law enforcement for four years and is currently on medical leave. Needham was wearing a protective vest when he was shot in the chest.

Trooper Steven Quern is identified as the trooper who discharged his firearm. The BCA says Quern has been with the Minnesota State Patrol for fifteen years.

The BCA also says the residents forced out of their homes while investigators gathered evidence have now been allowed to return home.

21-year-old Devin Weiland is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree and three counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the BCA says its findings will be presented to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office for review.