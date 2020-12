CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53. Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa. James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds. John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.