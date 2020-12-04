Berlin opens long-awaited 1.4-mile subway extension

BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited subway extension that tunnels under one of Berlin’s best-known boulevards and improves transport links from the German capital’s central railway station has opened. The 2.2-kilometer (1.4-mile) new section of the U5 line runs from its previous terminus at the Alexanderplatz to the Brandenburg Gate. There, it joins up with a short subway section opened in 2009 that runs to the central station and until now had little practical use. There are three new stations, including stops at City Hall and next to Berlin’s Museum Island complex, although the latter isn’t expected to open until next summer. Plans to extend the U5 date back to the 1990s.