Cancer survivor asking the public for kidney donation from Rochester intersection

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- James Blum said he is "under the gun" while passing out information on Mayo Clinic's organ transplant program.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Blum said the chemotherapy treatments have left him in need of a new kidney.

Taking an "unconventional approach," Blum stood near the Highway 52 exit by 55th Street NW with a sign and a bag of papers to make his plea heard.

"People think I'm solicitating money," Blum laughed. "I keep telling them, 'No, I'm trying to get a kidney.'"

He added he was "content" to stay at the intersection while enjoying the nice weather.

For more information on organ donation, visit Mayo Clinic's living donor program for a donor evaluation.