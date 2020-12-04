China accuses Danish politicians in feud over Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing Danish politicians of violating “basic norms governing international relations” in a feud over a visit by a former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker and pro-democracy activist to the Scandinavian country. Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying says the action of the lawmakers, whom she did not name, “damages Denmark’s image as a country that has always emphasized the rule of law.” Hua’s comments came during a visit to Denmark by Ted Hui, who was arrested in Hong Kong in May over an incident in the Legislative Council. Hui was able to get his passport back from the government and obtain a visa after receiving an invitation from Danish lawmakers to travel to Denmark, where he arrived Tuesday.