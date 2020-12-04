County moves to protect health staff after deadly outbreak

A Maryland county health department is taking action after a coronavirus outbreak left a veteran public health worker dead and several colleagues with lasting medical problems. But some staffers say more still needs to be done to keep public health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight safe. The Prince George’s County health department is taking new steps to protect its workers six months after the outbreak killed employee Chantee Mack, who was denied permission to work from home. After a KHN and Associated Press story spurred an investigation, county officials say they’ve added an appeals process to their work-at-home policy and hired a consultant to identify “operational and management needs for improvement.”