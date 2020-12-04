COVID-19 positive inmate dies at Rochester hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says a man previously incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault died at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Friday.

According to a news release Friday evening, the 64-year-old man had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was hospitalized following the positive diagnosis.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending full notification of next of kin.

The DOC says this is the sixth COVID-19 related death of a person incarcerated in the state's system. It's the third from MCF-Faribault.

That facility currently has 481 COVID-19 positive incarcerated people, and 67 COVID-positive staff.

There are 1,783 people currently incarcerated at MCF-Faribault.