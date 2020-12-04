Czechs target 2038 to phase out coal as energy source

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech government advisory body has agreed to a proposal for the country to phase out coal as an energy source by 2038. Environmental groups say that isn’t ambitious enough. The government has yet to give its green light for the plan. It is expected to invest some 355 billion Czech crowns ($16 billion) by 2050 to generate energy from other sources to help fight climate change. The advisory body includes representatives of coal industry, experts and environmentalists. The country is planning to become more reliant on nuclear power, which neighboring Germany has decided to phase out by the end of 2022.