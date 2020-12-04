‘Dateline’ examines unsolved southwestern Minnesota murder case

BREWSTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dateline NBC is bringing the unsolved murder of a southwestern Minnesota woman into the national spotlight.

Jan Pigman-Kruse, 40, was shot and killed in her bed in August of 2015. At the time, her husband, Chris Kruse, and adolescent daughter were home.

No arrests were made until nearly four years later in 2019, when investigators arrested Chris Kruse and charged him with 1st degree premeditated murder.

Kruse went to trial earlier this year and was eventually acquitted in February after jurors deliberated for 12 hours.

His attorneys Thomas Hagen and Steven Groschen said the prosecution didn't have a strong case. They said the prosecution tried to prove Kruse wanted to kill Jan in order to collect life insurance so he could buy a resort in northern Minnesota.

"We kept looking through all of the evidence, expecting some new smoking gun or piece of scientific evidence that would change why they suddenly decided to charge it," Groschen said. "And we just didn't find that."

The attorneys also said investigators failed to look into other potential suspects.

"Ultimately, we have another perpetrator or another individual who may have committed a crime," Hagen said. "We have this unsolved murder where we have another individual who may have been in the house. And, oddly, we know that individual's name. But, law enforcement never followed up on it."

Kruse's attorneys said he is hoping the Dateline episode will draw more attention to his wife's unsolved murder and motivate investigators to reopen the case.

The attorneys also said Jan's family supports Kruse and believes in his innocence. Kruse still lives in the Brewster community and

his attorneys said most of the community also supports him.

The two-hour Dateline episode titled, "Far from Spider Lake" will air Friday, Dec. 4 on NBC at 8 p.m.