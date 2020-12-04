EU extends ban on Pakistan’s airline from flying to Europe

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s national airline says the European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban that was imposed on the carrier this year, barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi. Also, while the probe into the May 22 crash was underway, authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines at the time grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into exams taken by other pilots is still ongoing.