FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what is her 11th birthday. The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information of Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July 9. Authorities say she was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father. Police have not made any arrests in the girl’s disappearance but have labeled the father of Breasia’s half-brother a person of interest. The man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.