MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Both Gach had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Minnesota beat North Dakota 76-67. Marcus Carr had 10 of his 17 points in the second half and finished with nine assists and Brandon Johnson added 15 points for the Gophers. Filip Rebraca had 23 points to lead North Dakota. Caleb Nero added 16 points and Tyree Ihenacho scored 10.