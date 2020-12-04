German factory orders up again in October, beat forecasts

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that factory orders in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, rose for the sixth consecutive month in October and exceeded economists’ expectations. The Economy Ministry said Friday that orders were up 2.9% compared with the previous month. That compared with economists’ forecast of 1.5 %. It followed gains of 4.9% in August and 1.1% in September. Demand for investment goods such as factory machinery led the gains in October, while orders for consumer goods were down. Orders from both domestic and foreign customers were up, though those from elsewhere in the 19-nation eurozone were up a relatively feeble 0.5%.