House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has approved a bill to decriminalize and tax marijuana at the federal level. The bill would reverse what supporters called a failed policy of criminalizing pot use and take steps to address racial disparities in enforcement of federal drug laws. Opponents, mostly Republicans, called the bill a hollow political gesture and mocked Democrats for bringing up the measure at a time when thousands of Americans are dying from the coronavirus pandemic. The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward.