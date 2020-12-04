Hy-Vee to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians amid COVID-19 testing expansion, preparation for vaccine

DES MOINES (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee is hiring 1,000 pharmacy technicians over eight states as it prepares to expand COVID-19 testing services and distribute a vaccine.

The grocery retailer made the announcement in a news release on Friday. The employees will be both full and part-time.

Hy-Vee said it is expanding it's free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and will soon have testing locations at 180 stores.

New testing locations include Mason City, St. Charles and Stewartville. Find the full list of Hy-Vee's testing locations here.

“Right now, there is a critical need for trained pharmacy technicians who can help support our pharmacies and patients as we prepare for the next step in battling this virus,” Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president of business innovation and chief health officer, said in a news release.