Iowa releases more data on tests as virus deaths reach high

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Deaths from the coronavirus in Iowa have reached their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday that 84 more residents were reported dead from the virus, a one-day high for the second straight day after recording 70 deaths Thursday.

Before Friday, the state of 3.1 million people has been averaging between 25 and 30 daily virus-related deaths for weeks. Their total since the beginning of the pandemic surged past 2,600 on Friday.

The rapid rise in deaths comes after the state's caseload peaked in mid-November, overwhelming hospitals.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press