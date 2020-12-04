Israel arrests man who doused inside of church with fuel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they arrested a Jewish man after he poured out a “flammable liquid” inside a church near Jerusalem’s Old City. They describe it as a “criminal” incident. The police did not provide further details about the motive, but past attacks on churches in the Holy Land have been blamed on Jewish extremists. Friday’s incident took place at the Church of All Nations, a Catholic church built on the traditional site of the Garden of Gethsemane. That’s where Christians believe Jesus was betrayed by Judas, one of his followers, and arrested by the Romans before being crucified.