Montenegro’s parliament approves new, pro-Serb government

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s parliament has voted to approve a new conservative, pro-Serb coalition government, which will succeed a pro-Western party that has ruled the small Balkan nation for almost three decades. Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’ cabinet is dominated by unelected technocrats, and its approval follows more than three months of negotiations with coalition partners after their narrow victory in August parliamentary elections. Krivokapic has promised to abide by NATO membership obligations and to work on speeding up EU accession, despite demands from his own coalition for closer ties with Slavic allies Serbia and Russia.