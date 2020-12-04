New coronavirus relief bill ‘within reach’

(NBC News) -- With news of more U.S. COVID-19 records and discouraging economic numbers, Washington is under pressure to get out both short-term financial relief and the vaccines that could short circuit the pandemic.

President Trump promised Thursday he will sign a bill into law if Congressional leaders can agree on a relief package.

"I will, and I think they're getting very close and I want it to happen," President Trump said.

Top Democratic leaders now support using a new $900 billion bipartisan framework as a starting point.

"Compromise is within reach," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Still Chuck Schumer, the Senate's top Democrat, accused McConnell of only wanting the other party to compromise.

Vaccines remain the best hope for a return to normal. Three former presidents, Obama, Bush and Clinton, are vowing to take one on camera to assure the public they're safe.