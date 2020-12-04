Nicaraguans search for miners buried after mine collapse

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An unregulated gold mine has collapsed in southern Nicaragua near the border with Costa Rica, leaving about 10 wildcat miners missing. Vice President Rosario Murillo said Friday that firefighters and rescue personnel were being sent to the scene in the hamlet of La Esperanza. Murillo did not specify how many were trapped, but local media put the number at ten to 15. They report that one injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.