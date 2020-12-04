Officials: Man shot by St. Paul officer streamed sex assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man livestreamed his sexual assault of a former girlfriend on social media and threatened to kill her shortly before he was shot and wounded by a St. Paul police officer who was criticized by the city’s police chief for firing at him. A criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District Court says 31-year-old Joseph Javonte Washington forced the woman to drive from her home in Lakeville to St. Paul following the assault on Saturday. Police tracked Washington to a dumpster. When he climbed out, the Black man was shot by Officer Anthony Dean. Police Chief Todd Axtell said the suspect was naked and unarmed. The officer’s attorney has said that Dean was trying to protect his fellow officers and himself. Washington doesn’t yet have a lawyer.