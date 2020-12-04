Olmsted County waives park entrance fees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- You can now get into all of Olmsted County's parks for free.

On Thursday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted to temporarily suspend entrance fees at parks through the end of April.

In an emailed statement, the county board said the decision was made to help the community's mental and physical well-being.

"Both avid and new park users have flocked to parks during the COVID-19 pandemic, including right here in Olmsted County,” County Board Chair Matt Flynn said. “Our parks and natural resources provide recreation and rejuvenation in an outdoor setting where physical distancing is highly achievable."

The board is also asking the community to visit during non-peak times and head to areas of the parks with less foot traffic.