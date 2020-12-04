Police: At least 2 US marshals, suspect shot in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say at least two U.S. marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx. Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday. They didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. The department says two or three marshals were injured. Media reports described the marshals’ injuries as not life threatening. The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ Service office in New York City.