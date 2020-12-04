Things to Do: Get outside at Quarry Hill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- We're enjoying a mild start to December, and now is the time to get in some late season hiking.

Quarry Hill is a popular destination for many families. Shrpa co-founder Chris Lukenbill joined us Thursday at noon with his recommendations for a great day there. He suggests checking out the west side of the park (away from the nature center) where you will encounter fewer people. You can explore some great trails and there's a park for the kids.

After your time in nature, Chris suggests stopping at Old Abe Coffee Shop for a Vietnamese Iced Coffee to go. Old Abe has vegan rice bowls and sandwiches, too.