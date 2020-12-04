Skip to Content

Ukraine’s parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers have defied a ruling from the nation’s highest court and voted to reauthorize criminal penalties for officials who provide false information about their incomes. Ukraine’s Constitutional Court annulled key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved after persistent Western demands. The October ruling triggered a standoff with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned that it could cost the country financial support and sought the high court’s dissolution. A bill passed Friday in Ukraine’s parliament requires officials to declare incomes topping 9 million hryvnias (about $318,000) and reimposes criminal punishment for providing wrong information. The parliament speaker says Zelenskiy is expected to sign the bill into law next week.  

