UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief is lamenting a deteriorating situation in Belarus and says that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Friday there hasn’t been improvement since a Human Rights Council debate about Belarus in September and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.” Belarus has seen mass protests triggered by President Alexander Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term in August was riddled with fraud. The Belarusian ambassador in Geneva said that “not all the protests were peaceful, and in response law enforcement agencies used force and detentions.