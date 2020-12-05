Former Iowa reporter donates $3M estate to local causes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa newspaper reporter and his wife have left a $3 million estate for local causes. The Quad-City Times on Saturday reported the paper’s former reporter John Willard and his wife Carol donated the estate to the Quad-Cities Community Foundation. Interest from the $3 million estate will be divided evenly between nine organizations each year. The foundation’s CEO says that’s about $15,000 per organization based on current interest rates. Money will go to a local public library, animal shelter and other groups. Willard worked for the newspaper for more than three decades.