Italian police break up migrant trafficking ring, arrest 19

ROME (AP) — Italian police have dismantled what authorities allege was a criminal organization that moved migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to Italy and northern Europe. Nineteen people have been arrested. Police on Saturday said the investigation, led by prosecutors in Sicily, unveiled a network that involved hired or stolen sailboats to transport migrants via Turkey and Greece to Italy, then into Italy and overland into France thanks to human smugglers based in towns near the French border. One of the ring’s bases was in Bari, southern Italy, where false documents were issued indicating the migrants had housing, so they could obtain residency permits.