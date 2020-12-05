Mostly quiet week ahead with slight precip chances

Yet another quiet, mild December day in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa! However, we are tracking a slight disturbance to our north that could bring the chance for brief flurries later this evening.

This batch of energy is called a shortwave, a rather unorganized system that sparks brief rain/snow and moves through quickly. This shortwave will continue moving south tonight, perhaps bringing light flurries to areas to the east of I-35. Our best window for snowfall will be between 8-9 p.m.

We will have a bit of dry air in place overhead so it's possible that the snow will evaporate before hitting the ground. If any does make it to the surface, accumulations will be slim to none.

We'll stay quiet for the majority of Sunday, starting off with temps in the mid-20s and sunny skies. Another weaker shortwave is expected to move through during the afternoon. Since this system won't have quite as much energy, I think most of us will escape any sort of precip and will just see an increase in cloud cover.

Overall, we're looking at another quiet and warm week! High temperatures will slowly increase towards a peak of 50 degrees on Wednesday! If we make it into the low 50s, we could be looking at a record-breaker. From there, temperatures will decline closer to our seasonal average for next weekend.