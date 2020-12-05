Peace protesters form human chain outside German parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of peace protesters have formed a human chain outside Germany’s parliament to advocate for disarmament and an end to weapons exports. The dpa news agency reported that about 300 people formed the chain stretching from the parliament building to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office on Saturday. The German government is preparing to approve budget proposals for the next two years that include hefty defense spending. Germany has been criticized by the United States for not meeting the NATO commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense, but Berlin has pledged to work toward the goal. At an unrelated demonstration Saturday, German police turned water cannons on environmental protesters in a snowy forest.