Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season

Coronavirus infections across the U.S. continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday period where eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push numbers even higher. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows a new daily high of nearly 228,000 additional COVID-19 cases was reported Friday, eclipsing the previous high mark of 217,000 cases set the day before. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time, to 2,011. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.