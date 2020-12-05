Skip to Content

VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

New
11:49 am National news from the Associated Press

The coronavirus surge is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in California, where five San Francisco Bay Area counties have new stay-at-home orders that will take effect Sunday. The new shutdowns are a gut-wrenching move for small businesses that have struggled to survive. Jobless Americans face a bleak predicament if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas.  And doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up Saturday for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow. The U.S. recorded 228,000 additional cases Friday, passing the previous high mark of more than 217,000 cases set one day earlier.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content