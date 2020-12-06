2 out of hospital after Texas petroleum facility fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say two of the seven workers injured when a storage tank at a petroleum facility in Texas exploded after catching fire have been released from the hospital. The remaining five are hospitalized in stable condition. Corpus Christi Fire Department Deputy Chief Richie Quintero said Sunday that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Shelton Services Inc. says that seven of its employees were cleaning an aboveground storage tank at Magellan Midstream Partners’ Corpus Christi petroleum facility when the fire happened Saturday.