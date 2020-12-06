Asian shares slip on report of more US sanctions on China

Shares are mostly lower in Asia following a report that the U.S. is preparing to slap sanctions on a dozen more Chinese officials, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. Benchmarks dropped Monday in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Sydney. Investors are also locking in recent gains. Stocks hit record highs on Wall Street on Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. Investors are banking on hopes that roll outs of coronavirus vaccines will put the global economy on the path toward normalcy sometime next year.