Ethiopia’s conflict stokes humanitarian and virus crisis

HAMDAYET, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopia’s month-long war in its northern Tigray region is hampering efforts to fight one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, as the fighting has displaced more than 1 million people and strained humanitarian services to the breaking point. Many fleeing the conflict between Tigrayan and Ethiopian federal forces have fled to neighboring Sudan, where countrywide virus numbers are also rising rapidly. Some 45,000 refugees from the Tigray conflict are now living in remote parts of Sudan, where they have taken shelter in crowded camps that have no coronavirus testing or treatment capabilities. Humanitarian officials say the crisis in the Tigray region remains critical, with medical supplies to fight the virus running low.