EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

There have been about 50 election-related cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies. More than 30 have been rejected or dropped. Trump got one win — in a case that didn’t affect the election’s outcome. The Associated Press hasn’t written a story on every lawsuit, though in every case journalists do look at the allegations and responses, motions and evidence, as well as the responses of the judges or other jurists involved. If there is scant evidence and legal questions that have been dismissed or adjudicated elsewhere, AP would track those cases, but not necessarily do a story.