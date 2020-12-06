Mistakes abound as Jaguars collapse again in 27-24 OT loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When linebacker Joe Schobert returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half the Jacksonville Jaguars had their biggest lead of the season at 10 points. The Vikings then scored 18 consecutive points to take control before Jacksonville tied it. Minnesota won 27-24 in overtime. The Jaguars took their 11th straight loss after committing four turnovers, missing an extra point, taking a sack for a safety and drawing 10 penalties for 83 yards. The Jaguars have had a lead in each of their last six games.