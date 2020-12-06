Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent Saudi prince has offered harsh criticism of Israel at a Bahrain security summit that included the virtual participation of Israel’s foreign minister. Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades, said Sunday that any normalization deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state. He described Israel as a “Western colonizing” power. Israel’s foreign minister, who spoke immediately after the prince, expressed his “regret on the comments of the Saudi representative” and said they do not reflect the changes taking place in the region as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates move to establish full ties with Israel.