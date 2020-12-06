Zanzibar’s opposition party to join coalition government

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — The main opposition party in Tanzania’s semiautonomous Zanzibar archipelago has announced it will join a coalition government with the islands’ ruling party, after a disputed poll in October in which some of its supporters were allegedly killed and its leaders arrested. The Alliance for Change and Transparency-Wazalendo has decided to enter into a government of national unity with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, as required by Zanzibar’s constitution. The opposition party’s secretary-general Ado Shaibu made the announcement Sunday in the country’s largest city, Dar Es Salaam. The constitution of Tanzania’s semiautonomous Zanzibar archipelago requires the party that comes in second in the polls to join a coalition with the winning party.