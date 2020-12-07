America’s biggest dog show moves to ABC under AKC-ESPN deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest dog show in the United States is about to bark at a much bigger audience. The AKC National Championship will be presented on ABC for the next three years under an agreement between the American Kennel Club and ESPN announced Monday. Nearly 5,300 dogs entered the AKC event that was won by Wasabi the Pekingese last year, almost twice as many pooches as usually take part in the prestigious Westminster dog show. This year’s AKC National Championship will be held next weekend in Orlando, Florida. The three-hour ABC broadcast of the competition will be shown on Jan. 17.