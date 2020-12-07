Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending. Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date. In the 1970s, Woodward and then-Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters Bernstein helped break.