Bookish: Natalie Portman to chair National Library Week

NEW YORK (AP) — Natalie Portman’s latest role is on behalf of the country’s libraries. The Oscar-winning actress has agreed to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week. The American Library Association said National Library Week will run next April 4-10. Portman will help promote the role libraries have played in their communities during the pandemic. Portman has long been an advocate for books. On her Instagram account she has posted pictures of what she is reading, including Bernardine Evaristo’s Booker Prize-winning “Girl, Woman, Other” and New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino’s “Trick Mirror.”