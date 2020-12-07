Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

World War II flying ace Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says Yeager died Monday. The retired Air Force brigadier general became the fastest human in 1947 when he piloted the experimental X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph. It was the first time anyone had flown faster than the speed of sound. His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and the 1983 film it inspired. Yeager became a fighter pilot in World War II and shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.