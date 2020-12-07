Clooney honored by MoMA as actor, director and humanitarian

George Clooney was honored by co-stars and colleagues at the annual film benefit for the Museum of Modern Art, held virtually this year. Fellow actors praised Clooney’s generosity and talent, and shared anecdotes about working with him. David Letterman paid tribute to the actor-director’s philanthropic work. Others lauding Clooney included actors David Oyelowo, Felicity Jones, Tilda Swinton, Sam Rockwell, Jeffrey Wright and Bradley Cooper. In remarks about his career to The AP, Clooney said his proudest career accomplishment was probably the 2005 “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a film he co-wrote and directed about famed journalist Edward R. Murrow.