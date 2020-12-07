COVID-19 Vaccine: Days away?

(NBC News) -- The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States could be just days away.

An FDA advisory panel meets Thursday to consider approving the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.

Once the vaccine is approved, the first doses could be administered within 36 hours.

"We're going to focus on those most vulnerable and those most on the front lines of treating people," says Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.



Making the vaccine has turned out to be more difficult than expected. The government says manufacturing is six to eight weeks behind schedule, and it's not clear if people who get the shot can still spread the virus.

