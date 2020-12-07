Duterte rules out Christmas truce with communist rebels

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ruled out any cease-fire or resumption of long-stalled peace talks with communist guerrillas and renewed a vow to destroy the insurgents in his last two years in office. Duterte made the remarks Monday night after the military refused to recommend any cease-fire traditionally observed by troops and the New People’s Army rebels during the Christmas season. The military welcomed the president’s decision, saying the rebels were “notoriously insincere.” Duterte’s increasingly hostile position reflects how far he has veered from his initial reconciliatory posture when he offered key Cabinet posts to left-wing activists to foster peace negotiations with the rebels after he took office in 2016.