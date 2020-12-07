Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden won

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said his office plans to recertify the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state. Trump requested this recount, the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%. Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast. An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.