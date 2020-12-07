Hong Kong police arrest 8 over ‘unauthorized’ protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Tuesday’s arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before. Hong Kong and Beijing have clamped down on dissent since the introduction of the law, which was aimed at curbing months of political unrest and protests against the government. The crackdown has led to accusations Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised Hong Kong would have following its handover from British control.