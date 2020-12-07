Iran says US ‘got the message’ on tense exchanges in Gulf

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it is glad the United States “got the message” and modified its behavior in the Persian Gulf. The remarks by a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry came after the top U.S. Navy official in the region said his forces had reached a state of “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea. Tensions remain high over Iran’s nuclear program after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed heavy sanctions on Iran. The U.S. Navy routinely has tense encounters with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Persian Gulf.