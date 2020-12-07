Minnesota reports 5,296 more COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 5,296 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventy-five of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 356,152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 25,769 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 8,618 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 314,138 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 63,573 more COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,623,492. Health officials said about 2,669,121 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported that 21 more people have died from COVID-19 of the state. Eight of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,005 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 2,645 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 18,358 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,015 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

